LoP Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Indore For ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’; To Discuss Education, Jobs, Paper Leaks & More | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday for his scheduled Indore visit. He is set to interact with Gen-Z students and discuss key issues related to education, jobs, unemployment and competitive exams.

Rahul Gandhi reached Indore around 2 pm and will attend the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme at IDA Ground near Regional Park at 5:30 pm. The Chhatron Ki Goonj Indore event will be the first such programme in Madhya Pradesh and the fifth in the country.

During the Rahul Gandhi student interaction, students will get an opportunity to ask questions directly to the Congress leader on issues affecting them. The discussion is expected to focus on education, unemployment, paper leaks, competitive exams and the examination system.

Rahul Gandhi's one-day visit in Indore

Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Indore airport at around 2 pm on Saturday and will head towards Hotel Radisson via Super Corridor. He will stay at the hotel for a few hours before leaving for the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme venue at around 5:30 pm.

After attending the programme and interacting with students, Rahul Gandhi will leave the venue for the hotel at around 8:30 pm. He will then head back to Indore airport and is scheduled to take a flight to Delhi at around 9 pm.

Around 2 lakh students registered for ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme

Congress claimed that around 2 lakh students have registered for the event. However, the administration has been informed about around 15,000 students attending the programme. The event is being allowed with 31 conditions.