IIT Bombay Records Three Student Deaths In 2026, Half Of Six Suicides And Unnatural Deaths Since 2021: Data

IIT Bombay | File

Mumbai: Three students of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) have died in 2026, accounting for half of the six suicides and unnatural deaths recorded at the institute since September 2021, according to data compiled by the Global IIT Alumni Support Group.

The latest death, that of second-year Energy Science and Engineering student Sahil Ravindra Wakode, triggered an overnight protest on the IIT-B campus on Friday, with students questioning the institute's handling of the incident and demanding changes to its academic and disciplinary mechanisms.

Sahil Wakode’s Death Sparks Student Protest At IIT Bombay

According to IIT Bombay, Wakode was found using a mobile phone during an examination earlier on Friday and had uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers. The institute said no disciplinary action had been initiated against him. It said the matter was discussed with him by the instructor and Head of Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career.

Wakode subsequently returned to his hostel room and was later found dead, according to the institute. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, and a case of abetment of suicide has been registered following a complaint by his father.

Six Deaths Recorded At IIT Bombay Since September 2021

The latest death brings the number of suicides and unnatural deaths recorded at IIT-B in the dataset to six since September 2021. Three of the six have occurred in 2026, making this the highest number recorded at the institute in any year during the period covered by the data.

The figures come against a wider pattern across the IIT system. According to the Global IIT Alumni Support Group's dataset, 74 suicides and unnatural deaths were recorded across IIT campuses between September 2021 and September 18, 2026. The data has been compiled using RTI disclosures and verified media reports, according to reports on the dataset.

Annual Data Shows Increase In Recorded Deaths In Recent Years

IIT Kharagpur recorded 13 deaths during the period, followed by IIT Kanpur and IIT Delhi with nine each. IIT Madras recorded seven, while IIT Guwahati and IIT Bombay recorded six each. IIT (BHU) Varanasi recorded five, followed by IIT Roorkee and IIT Hyderabad with four each.

The annual figures show three deaths between September and December 2021, 14 each in 2022, 2023 and 2024, 16 in 2025 and 13 between January 1 and September 18, 2026. The 2021 and 2026 figures therefore cover partial years. The dataset combines suicides and unnatural deaths and should not be treated as a suicide-only count.

The latest death has triggered questions from students over examination procedures, disciplinary action and the availability of mental-health support at IIT-B.

Students protesting on campus have demanded the resignation of the examination in-charge, the Director and a faculty member. They have also sought student representation on examination and other academic committees and a review of the institute's disciplinary code.

Experts Raise Concerns Over Mental Health Support In IITs

Dheeraj Singh, an IIT alumnus involved in suicide-prevention efforts in higher education, said, “IITs have a chronically higher suicide death rate compared to other colleges in India and abroad with similar annual budget spend per student.” He called for a policy response from the government, which is the principal funder of IITs, to address mental-health concerns in premier institutions including IITs, NITs and IISc.

“It is specifically alarming that three deaths have happened in this year itself, with one taking place just two months ago. This highlights that there are some systemic flaws that need to be addressed,” Singh said.

Students have also questioned whether the institute's existing counselling mechanisms are adequate. “The IITs have a counselling centre, but we don’t have the liberty to speak with the counsellors freely as they are also our professors. The issues raised during these meetings are not resolved properly,” a student said.

“We have raised this issue several times, but the institution doesn’t act upon it,” said Harshal Kate, an IIT Bombay alumnus.

IIT Bombay has said it is extending support to the student's friends, classmates, faculty members and others affected by the death. The institute has also said that the circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities.

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