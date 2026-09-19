DAIS And NMAJS Host ISSO National Championships, Bringing Together 1,000+ Student Athletes From 145 Schools Across India

Avtar Singh, Judoka from Rio Olympics in 2016 was present for the opening ceremony of the competition. |

Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) and Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS) are hosting the national-level International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) Football, Judo and Taekwondo Championships from 18 September to 1 October 2026, bringing together more than 1,000 student-athletes from 145 international schools across 31 cities in one of India's largest school sporting events. Judo and Taekwondo Championships will be held in the schools and Football will be hosted at the Reliance Corporate Park, Ghansoli.

The championships provide a national platform for young athletes to compete at the highest level while also serving as a selection pathway for students aspiring to represent ISSO at the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) competitions and the International School Sport Federation (ISF) championships. The ISSO Under-14 Girls Football Championship features 16 schools competing for the national title. The Judo Championships have drawn 210 participants from 17 schools across four age categories, from Under-11 to Under-19. The Taekwondo Championships have attracted 590 athletes from 87 schools, competing in both Poomsae and Kyorugi events across the Under-11 to Under-19 divisions.

DAIS and NMAJS have been closely associated with ISSO for over a decade, contributing to the growth of competitive school sports in India. DAIS has consistently featured among the leading schools in the ISSO medal tally, with its student-athletes also earning success at SGFI and ISF championships while representing ISSO India.

Reflecting on the championship's remarkable growth, Mr Cawas Billimoria, Olympian, Head of Sports Coaching at DAIS, and President of the Organising Committee, noted that the ISSO Judo and Taekwondo Championships have grown from single-digit participation in their early years to four-digit participation today, highlighting the rapid expansion of school sports in the country.

Mr Abhimanyu Basu , Dean of DAIS and NMAJS and a member of ISSO's Advisory Panel, has been closely associated with the organisation's journey of growth. His continued support for ISSO's vision has contributed to strengthening competitive opportunities and creating pathways for young athletes to progress to national and international platforms.

The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) is a leading national platform that brings together international schools across India through structured competitions in multiple sports and age categories. Affiliated with the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and recognised by the International School Sport Federation (ISF), ISSO aims to nurture young sporting talent while promoting teamwork, leadership, friendship and fair play.