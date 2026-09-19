Indian St Leger 2026: Arrived, Caccini And Fynbos Lead Strong Line-Up For Pune’s Longest Monsoon Race |

Pune: A strong field of thoroughbreds will line up for the longest race of the Pune monsoon season, the Indian St Leger, which will headline the seventh day of the Pune racing season at the Pune Race Course on Sunday.

Among the leading contenders expected to catch the eye are Arrived, Caccini and Fynbos, with the 2,800-metre staying test likely to provide a stern examination of stamina and racecraft.

Arrived, a three-year-old from the Adhirajsingh Jodha stable, has already shown his ability over the distance, having finished runner-up in last year’s Calcutta St Leger. That experience over 2,800m could stand him in good stead as he bids for the prestigious race in Pune.

Fynbos, meanwhile, brings an impressive pedigree and record to the contest. The winner of last year’s Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Derby (Gr.1) in Mumbai, Fynbos has the class to make his presence felt over the testing distance and will be one of the horses the opposition will have to watch closely.

Caccini adds further interest to the field. The filly, trained by Karthik Ganapathy and to be ridden by A. Sandesh, finished fifth in the Zavaray S. Poonawalla Bangalore St Leger. She will be looking to make amends in Pune and could play a significant role if she produces her best form.

With proven stayers, a classic winner and horses with experience over the demanding distance coming together, the Indian St Leger promises to be one of the highlights of Sunday’s card of nine races.

First race: 1.00pm

Selections

1. The Janardhan Salver: 1 (3), 2. (4), 3. (6)

2. The S S Shah Salver: 1. (4), 2. (1)

3. The B K Lagad Salver Div-2: 1. (1), 2. (4). 3. (6)

4. The B K Lagad Salver Div-2: 1. (1), 2. (2)

5. The Uttam Singh Trophy: 1. (6), 2. (4), 3. (7)

6. The S K Sunderji Salver: 1. (2), 2. (1), 3. (10)

7. The Indian St. Leger (Gr.1): 1. Arrived (2), 2. Caccini (5), 3. Fynbos (6)

8. The B K Lagad Salver Div-1: 1 (3), 2. (6), 3. (8)

9. The Nana Raghunath Salver: 1. (3), 2. (2)