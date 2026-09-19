Ayush Mhatre Seeks Lalbaugcha Raja’s Blessings, CSK Star Offers Bat To Ganpati Bappa | VIDEO

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Chennai Super Kings star Ayush Mhatre paid a visit to Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. The young cricketer was seen offering prayers before the revered idol during his visit. Mhatre’s devotional gesture was captured on video, giving fans a glimpse of the cricketer’s spiritual side.

Mhatre Bows At Bappa’s Feet; CSK Star Offers His Cricket Bat

In the video, Mhatre can be seen approaching the Ganpati idol with folded hands before bowing his head at Bappa’s feet. He spends a few moments seeking blessings before making a special offering. The moment reflects the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi traditions, where devotees turn to Lord Ganesha for blessings and guidance.

Mhatre then presents a cricket bat to Ganpati Bappa as part of his offering. After placing the bat before the idol, he applies tilak from Bappa’s feet onto the bat. The gesture adds a spiritual touch to an object that holds particular significance for a young cricketer pursuing his career.

Lalbaugcha Raja is popularly known as the ‘Navsacha Ganpati’, a name associated with devotees who visit the shrine to seek Bappa’s blessings for the fulfilment of their wishes and personal vows.

Mhatre lifted the U19 World Cup as captain but had a difficult season afterwards. The 19-year-old was ruled out of the IPL 2026 season midway after an injury. He will now hope to work his way back into contention through the domestic circuit, where he features for Mumbai.