Rinku Singh ‘Downloads’ New iPhone 18 Pro After Instamart Banter; Viral Exchange Gets A Hilarious Twist

Instagram/RinkuSingh

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has once again found himself at the centre of a viral social media moment after his playful exchange with quick-commerce platform Instamart took an unexpected turn.

The banter began when Instamart shared an image of a Burgundy iPhone 18 Pro cover featuring Rinku Singh’s face. The brand jokingly said it would launch the quirky cover if the cricketer did not respond to its post. Rinku took up the challenge and replied, “Jao bana lo, bas ek do iPhone bhej dena” — asking the brand to make the cover but send him one or two iPhones as well.

Rinku Singh gets his iPhone 18 Pro

The social media joke did not end with Rinku’s original request. Instamart and Rinku subsequently took the exchange to Instagram with a collaborative post.

In the new post, Rinku appeared to confirm that the joke had become reality, captioning it, “New phone installed, @instamart thank you.” The collaboration was accompanied by playful responses from Instamart, continuing the light-hearted exchange.

What started with a simple social media dare quickly turned into a multi-platform interaction involving Rinku, Instamart and thousands of users.

The exchange also came at a time when the iPhone 18 Pro series was attracting considerable attention following its launch in India. Rinku himself shared his new iPhone 18 Pro on Instagram, adding another layer to the social media buzz around the device.