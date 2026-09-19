Asian Games 2026: Indian Cricket Team Faces Kit Sizing Issues As BCCI Makes Separate Hotel Arrangements Ahead Of Nagoya Departure | X / PTI

New Delhi: Members of the Indian men's cricket team are awaiting right size kits ahead of their departure for the Asian Games in the wee hours of Sunday.

PTI has learnt that there has been plenty of back and forth between BCCI and Indian Olympic Association's kit supplier JSW Inspire regarding the jersey of the players. The Shreyas Iyer led-side is scheduled to depart from the national capital early morning on Sunday.

India players will wear their standard kit for the one off T20I against Japan on September 22 before donning the official Asian Games jersey for the competition beginning on September 28.

"There was a sizing issue in kits of cricketers, majority of them have been rectified. There are a few left and they will be delivered to the team shortly. With players needing two different jerseys there (one for bilateral and another for Asian Games), this can happen," an IOA source told PTI.

BCCI leaves nothing to chance, makes own hotel arrangements

Considering the delays faced by other Indian athletes in getting their accommodation in Nagoya, the BCCI has decided to make its own hotel arrangement for the competition. There are also question marks over the cricketing facilities there including the field of play.

The Indian women's team however has been staying in the accommodation proved by the IOA.

"The women's team accommodation was never an issue. The rooms provided by the organisers for the men's team did not even have space to keep the kit bags. There are not many big hotels there but the BCCI has managed to make its own arrangement shortly before their departure to Japan," said a source.

Some of the athletes competing in the Asian Games had to wait hours before checking into their accommodation. There is no dedicated Games Village this time around with the organisers housing athletes on cruise ships, containers and hotels.

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