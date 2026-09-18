Asian Games 2026: Chef de Mission Sahdev Yadav Flags Accommodation, Transport Issues As India Books 28 Additional Hotel Rooms | Watch | X / ANI

Nagoya: Sahdev Yadav, Chef de Mission for the 2026 Asian Games, acknowledged initial accommodation, accreditation and transportation issues for Indian athletes in the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

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He said that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has made its own arrangements for the travel and accommodation of its athletes amid reported logistical issues at the 2026 Asian Games, with the Indian contingent booking additional hotel rooms and arranging transport for its players.

He said 18 rooms had already been booked, with 10 more to be secured.

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“Everyone has accommodation, and there is no problem from our side. There were some issues initially, which is why we booked an additional hotel. Our team is going directly to the airport. The accreditation process is quite lengthy and is being done on the cruise, so it is taking a lot of time. There are also some transportation issues, but we have made our own arrangements for cars and hotels for our players. We have already booked 18 rooms and will book another 10 today. There is definitely a shortage of accommodation," Yadav told the reporters.

However, Yadav stressed that the priority is to resolve athletes’ issues, ensure their comfort and allow them to focus fully on performing and winning medals.

"There has been some mismanagement, but this is such a big event that anything can happen. However, we don’t want to focus on who is at fault. Our priority is to look after our children, resolve all their problems and ensure they are comfortable and well taken care of. We want them to focus on their performance, win medals and then relax. That is our wish, and that is what we are working towards," he added.

Yadav also said India’s accommodation quota was reduced upon arrival, forcing the contingent to arrange additional hotels at short notice.

"When we arrived here, we were informed that our accommodation quota had been reduced. So, we had to book additional hotels within a day," he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)