Blunder At Asian Games 2026! North Korea’s Anthem Accidentally Played Before South Korea’s Hockey Match, Players Left Confused | VIDEO

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The Asian Games 2026 had a moment of controversy on Friday when the organisers accidentally played North Korea’s national anthem before South Korea’s men’s field hockey match against Bangladesh. The unusual incident took place ahead of the Pool A fixture at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara.

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Video of wrong anthem viral

South Korean players appeared visibly confused as the anthem was blasted over the the speakers. While some stood in attention, others were left awkwardly staring at each other. Officials soon realised the error and stopped the anthem before playing the correct national anthem of South Korea.

The incident quickly drew attention online, with videos showing the players’ reactions circulating widely on social media. The anthem mix-up, involving two neighbouring countries that remain technically at war left the organisers red-faced.

South Korea were able to put the incident behind them once the match began, securing a comfortable 5-0 victory over Bangladesh in their opening game of the tournament.

Chaos at Asian Games

The start of the Asian Games 2026 has been hit with several complications. Teams have struggled to find accommodation in Japan, while there have also been issues with food and travel.

The traditional flag hoisting ceremony at the Asian Games, involving India among others, was first delayed, then disrupted before finally taking place on Friday following the resolution of an unspecified "trouble" by the organisers.