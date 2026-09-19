IIT-Bombay Student Suicide Case: Father Alleges Caste Harassment; FIR Filed, Probe Transferred To Crime Branch

Parents of 22-year-old Sahil Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay, arrive at Powai Police Station following his death by suicide on the evening of September 18, 2026, in Powai, Mumbai | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, September 19, 2026: The father of IIT-Bombay student Sahil Vakode, who allegedly died by suicide, has accused Professor Suryanarayan Dulla of subjecting his son to caste-based harassment over the past few months and demanded his immediate arrest and a Crime Branch investigation into the case.

Ravindra Vakode, 47, reiterated to the FPJ the allegations made in his complaint, saying his son had told him that he was being subjected to casteist abuse and mental harassment.

The allegations have not been independently established. IIT-Bombay has said the circumstances surrounding the student’s death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities.

FIR Registered Over Death

On Saturday, Powai Police registered an FIR against Dulla and other concerned IIT officials under Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, besides Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to Vakode’s complaint, Sahil was allegedly subjected to caste-based abuse and mental harassment by Dulla, allegedly on the instructions of the senior.

The allegation against him is part of the father’s complaint and has not been independently established.

Vakode told the FPJ that Sahil had been doing well during his first year and regularly spoke to his family about his studies and life on campus.

However, during a meeting with his father in his second year, Sahil allegedly disclosed that Dulla had been using casteist slurs against him for about three months. He also allegedly told his father that he was being harassed because of his caste and feared he could be falsely implicated in a case.

Vakode said he counselled and emotionally supported his son after the disclosure.

Family Seeks Crime Branch Probe

The family has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused, saying it feared they could otherwise seek anticipatory bail. It has also sought that the investigation be transferred to the Crime Branch.

Sahil’s body was taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East on Saturday for a post-mortem examination. His family placed several demands before agreeing to accept the body.

The family’s advocate, Nitin Kamble, said the demands included transferring the investigation to the Crime Branch, allowing Sahil’s father and three to four persons nominated by him to monitor the probe, and ensuring that a joint commissioner of police supervises the investigation.

The family has also sought compensation for Sahil’s parents, a fast-track trial and the appointment of a special public prosecutor if the accused seek anticipatory bail.

Student’s Academic Background

Sahil, a second-year student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, joined IIT-Bombay in the 2024-25 academic year after completing Class XII in Yavatmal.

On September 18, Sahil’s mother received a call from IIT-Bombay officials around 8 am asking her to reach the hostel immediately. Powai Police subsequently informed the family that Sahil had allegedly died by suicide. His family travelled from Yavatmal and reached Powai on September 19.

Sahil’s father works in the private sector and his mother is a high-school teacher. Vakode said the family had taken a loan to finance his son’s higher education and that Sahil was their only child.

Students Question Institute’s Account

Meanwhile, some students have questioned aspects of IIT-Bombay’s account of the incident, particularly the institute’s statement that no disciplinary action had been initiated against Sahil.

One student questioned how Sahil could have allegedly carried a phone into an examination hall given the security checks.

“The entry to the examination hall is extremely guarded. We are asked to leave our phones at the entrance, carrying only a transparent bottle and one pen. Security personnel check students before they enter. If this is the procedure, how did he manage to take a phone inside the examination hall?” the student said.

Another student questioned the institute’s statement that no disciplinary action had been initiated. The student said academic rules prescribe an FR grade and a one-semester academic suspension for possession of a mobile phone during an examination, and questioned why Sahil had been counselled if no disciplinary action was being considered.

Caste Harassment Allegations

A classmate who was present in the examination hall also alleged that the invigilator, a professor from Sahil’s department, used casteist slurs against him during the examination. The student further alleged that a similar incident involving the same professor had occurred about three months earlier.

Also Watch:

Sahil’s parents have separately alleged that their son faced caste-based discrimination at the institute. These allegations, including those against the professor, remain subject to investigation and have not been independently established.

Initially, the family refused to accept Sahil’s body. They later received it after the case was transferred to the Crime Branch for further investigation on Saturday night.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/