FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Fourth Suicide In 7 Months In IIT Bombay, ABVP Sweeps DUSU Polls ; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Fourth Death In 7 Months Sparks Mental Health Concerns Across IIT Campuses

Sahil Wakode’s death following an exam-related incident at IIT Bombay has reignited intense debate over campus support systems, with 74 suicides in 5 years exposing an escalating mental health crisis across Indian Institutes of Technology between 2021 and 2026 (Read more...)

IIT Bombay | File

2. FPJ EXCLUSIVE | Sahil Wakode Death: What Happened In The Hours After IIT Bombay Student Was Caught Using ChatGPT?

Hours after being caught using ChatGPT in an exam, IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode was found dead in his hostel room. While sources reveal he showed no prior signs of personal stress, students point to a crucial conversation with his professor, triggering campus-wide protests demanding answers (Read more...)

3. Disha Salian Death Case: Father Satish To Serve ₹500-Crore Defamation Notice To Aaditya Thackeray At Matoshree Today

The notice objects to remarks allegedly portraying his pursuit of a fresh probe into his daughter's death as politically motivated and seeks an apology. (Read more...)

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On his planned visit to Matoshree to serve a defamation notice on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian says, "I am not afraid of any Shiv Sainik. They are human beings and I am human too. I am from Mumbai, so I have no… pic.twitter.com/nye5cdB2hy — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2026

4. DUSU Election Result 2026: ABVP Wins 3 Of 4 Key Posts; Yash Dabas President, Riya Chhawdi Secretary, Lakshya Raj Singh Joint Secretary

ABVP has won three of the four key DUSU posts in the 2026 elections. Yash Dabas, Riya Chhawdi and Lakshya Raj Singh won President, Secretary and Joint Secretary, while Independent Deepanshu Shokeen won Vice President. (Read more...)

5. Who Is Deepanshu Shokeen? Bus Conductor’s Son Who Won DUSU Vice President Post As Independent, Defeating ABVP, NSUI Rivals

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the DUSU Vice President post, defeating ABVP’s Ishu Maurya and NSUI’s Vir Chatrath. The Delhi University student, whose father is a bus conductor, contested the election independently. (Read more...)

6. India’s GDP Could Reach $38 Trillion In 20 Years: NSA Ajit Doval At IIT Roorkee Convocation

Addressing IIT Roorkee students, he highlighted India’s transformation, the opportunities of Amrit Kaal and encouraged youngsters to embrace courage, vision and determination to achieve success. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Addressing the IIT Roorkee convocation ceremony, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval says, "... You may not be conscious of the fact that in the last 1000 years, you are the luckiest generation, which is going to have so many opportunities. Generations before you… pic.twitter.com/MVZCVQIako — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2026

7. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Rejects AI Doomsday Fears, Says Technology Does Not Threaten Humanity’s Survival

Huang argued that the industry should continue advancing rapidly while ensuring products are secure before release. His comments come amid growing debate over AI safety and regulation. (Read more...)

8. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Donates Blood At BJP Office In Assam On September 19 To Mark The First Death Anniversary Of Zubeen Garg

Sarma participated in the blood donation drive along with party workers and supporters. The initiative aimed to turn the occasion into a public service activity while paying tribute to Garg. (Read more...)

Entire Assam is remembering our dear Zubeen Garg today.



Hon’ble CM @himantabiswa’s words reflect the mood of the state.



We are paying tribute the way he showed us — by donating blood and keeping his humanitarian legacy alive.#ZubeenGarg #ZubeenDivas @BJP4Assam https://t.co/PdYiVwpPhT — Dr. Jury Sharma Bordoloi (@jury_sharma) September 19, 2026

9. Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: Indian Contingent Wears Gujarati-Style Sarees & Bandhgalas | WATCH

India’s contingent made a stylish appearance at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium, dressed in coordinated navy-blue ensembles that blended contemporary elegance with Indian traditional elements. The female athletes represented India in sophisticated navy-blue sarees featuring a Gujarati-style pallu drape.

10. 'Don’t Think Even Avatar Has Visuals Like That': Cibi Chakaravarthi Compares Allu Arjun's Raaka To James Cameron's Film - Watch Video

Speaking at Baththa's music launch, Cibi said he did not think even Avatar had such visuals and called them extraordinary. The makers will reportedly unveil the film's first look on Atlee's 40th birthday, September 21.