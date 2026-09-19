India’s GDP Could Reach $38 Trillion In 20 Years: NSA Ajit Doval At IIT Roorkee Convocation

NSA Ajit Doval | ANI

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday said India is entering a period of major transformation and projected that the country’s GDP could grow significantly over the next two decades.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee as the chief guest, Doval said students today are fortunate to be part of an era filled with opportunities and possibilities.

“Massive changes are taking place in India, and the country is moving towards a magnificent future,” the NSA said.

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India’s growth journey and future opportunities

Doval said India’s economic expansion would play a key role in shaping the country’s future. Referring to the government’s description of the period until 2047 as ‘Amrit Kaal’, he said the coming years would be significant for national development.

“As the prime minister has termed the period leading up to 2047 as 'Amrit Kaal', it is truly a wonderful Amrit Kaal. India's current GDP stands at USD 4.015 trillion, and it will reach USD 38 trillion in the next 20 years,” Doval said.

He also urged students to display courage and confidence in their personal and professional journeys. Citing the example of Lord Ram, Doval said courage was an important quality that helped individuals overcome challenges.

Doval shares success lessons with students

During his address, Doval recalled an experience from his early career while serving in Sikkim, where he learned three important principles for achieving goals from a Sherpa.

According to Doval, the first step is understanding one’s current position, the second is identifying the destination, and the third is knowing the correct route to reach the goal and return successfully.

He said these principles could guide students as they navigate future challenges and opportunities. Doval emphasised that clear direction, planning and determination are essential for achieving success in life.