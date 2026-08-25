India-China Border Talks: Ajit Doval, Wang Yi Discuss Boundary Issue, Bilateral Ties In Beijing | X - geoff_p_wade

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday held Special Representatives talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the India-China boundary question and improving relations between the two countries.

The talks came ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's much-anticipated visit to New Delhi for the BRICS summit on Sept 12-13. They also took place as differences over the border and Arunachal Pradesh continue to figure prominently in bilateral ties.

Doval, Wang Hold Boundary Talks

Doval and Wang are the designated Special Representatives for the boundary talks mechanism, established in 2003 to comprehensively address the India-China border dispute spanning 3,488 km.

Doval arrived in Beijing on a two-day visit on Monday. Before the talks with Wang, he called on Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

Doval and Han discussed ways to strengthen peace and tranquillity in the border areas and further improve bilateral ties across economic, political and multilateral fora, in accordance with the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

During the meeting, Han said China and India should view and handle bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and work together to implement the important consensus reached by their leaders.

The two sides should enhance strategic mutual trust, tap the potential for cooperation, maintain close multilateral coordination, properly manage differences, and promote the sustained and stable development of China-India relations, he was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency.

Ties Strained After Galwan Clash

Relations between New Delhi and Beijing came under severe strain following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and the prolonged military stand-off in eastern Ladakh. Both sides have since taken steps to stabilise ties.

Although the Special Representatives mechanism has not succeeded in resolving the boundary dispute, officials on both sides regard it as a useful tool for addressing recurring tensions between the two countries on various fronts.

Announcing the Special Representatives talks at a media briefing in Beijing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian skirted a direct response to a question about Xi's visit to India.

Xi's visit would provide an opportunity for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit to discuss initiatives to take bilateral ties forward.

Modi and Xi last met in August 2025 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin.

'Main Channel' For Boundary Negotiations

On the Special Representatives talks, Lin said Doval and Wang would have an in-depth discussion on the boundary question as well as other bilateral, regional and international relations.

The talks between the Special Representatives are the "main channel for negotiations between China and India on the boundary question, and also an important platform for communication between the two sides on issues of mutual interest", Lin said.

In August 2025, India and China held the 24th round of talks, during which the two sides had candid and in-depth exchanges of views on the boundary question and reached a number of common understandings, he said.

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Focus On Peace Along Border

During the latest round, the two sides will continue in-depth communication on the boundary question in the spirit of the common understandings between the leaders of the two countries to jointly keep the border areas peaceful and tranquil, Lin said.

The two sides will also exchange views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues, he added.