Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Rejects AI Doomsday Fears, Says Technology Does Not Threaten Humanity’s Survival

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has pushed back against concerns that artificial intelligence could pose an existential threat to humanity, saying he does not believe AI will lead to a global catastrophe.

In an interview with CBS News, Huang rejected predictions of an AI-driven doomsday scenario and said the technology can be developed responsibly with appropriate safeguards.

“However it’s characterised, 2030 is not going to be the end of the world,” Huang said in the interview. “There is a 0 per cent chance it’s going to be the end of the world.”

Huang calls for faster AI development with safety measures

Huang has repeatedly argued that artificial intelligence can be controlled and managed effectively. His comments come as Nvidia continues to dominate the market for AI processors, supplying chips that power advanced AI systems.

The Nvidia chief has also questioned calls for additional regulations on AI, arguing that innovation should not be unnecessarily slowed.

His remarks follow concerns raised within the AI industry after Jacob Coxon, an employee of Anthropic, resigned earlier this month. Coxon warned that some researchers developing advanced AI systems believe the technology could create serious risks, including potentially threatening human life.

Nvidia chief says AI products must be safe before release

During the CBS News interview, Huang said companies should continue pursuing AI development at a rapid pace but maintain strict safety standards before launching products.

“We should go as fast as we can, irrespective of anyone else,” he said. “But we would never ever, and never should, ship products before they’re ready and deliver products that are unsafe.”

Huang’s comments highlight the ongoing debate within the technology sector between accelerating AI innovation and addressing concerns over potential risks.

While some researchers and industry figures have called for stronger safeguards, Huang has maintained that responsible development can allow AI to deliver benefits without creating extreme dangers.