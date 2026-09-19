CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Donates Blood At BJP Office In Assam On September 19 To Mark The First Death Anniversary Of Zubeen Garg

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Blood At BJP Office In Assam On September 19 To Mark The First Death Anniversary Of Zubeen Garg | x

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma donated blood at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Assam on September 19 to mark the first death anniversary of renowned Assamese singer and musician Zubeen Garg. He arrived at the party office in the afternoon and donated blood as part of a statewide initiative organised by BJP workers in memory of the late singer.

The blood donation initiative was organised as part of commemorative programmes remembering the celebrated artiste, whose music and contribution to Assamese culture have remained deeply influential.

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CM Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in blood donation campaign

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in a blood donation campaign on September 19, which was organised by BJP workers. Sarma participated in the blood donation drive along with party workers and supporters. The initiative aimed to turn the occasion into a public service activity while paying tribute to Garg.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most popular cultural figures, died in September 2025. His death prompted widespread mourning across Assam, with fans, artistes, and people from different walks of life paying tribute to his contribution to music and the state’s cultural identity.

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Known for his distinctive voice and work across Assamese, Hindi, and other Indian-language music, Garg had a career spanning several decades. Besides singing, he was also involved in music composition, songwriting, acting, and filmmaking.

Blood donation drives were organised at multiple locations

The blood donation drives were organised at multiple locations across the state on September 19, 2026. Earlier, Sarma had announced that BJP workers would organise blood donation camps across the state to commemorate Zubeen Garg's death anniversary. “I will also donate blood at the BJP office,” Sarma had said while announcing the initiative. The blood donation drives were organised at multiple locations across the state on Saturday as part of the BJP’s programme to honour the singer’s memory.

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Sarma has previously spoken about Garg’s contribution to Assam’s cultural landscape and the emotional connection he shared with his audience. The chief minister’s participation in the blood donation programme on September 19 added a public-service dimension to the first anniversary observances.