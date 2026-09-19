Disha Salian Death Case: Father Satish To Serve ₹500-Crore Defamation Notice To Aaditya Thackeray At Matoshree Today |

Mumbai: Satish Salian, father of late celebrity manager Disha Salian, is set to personally visit Matoshree along with his lawyer on Saturday evening to serve a Rs 500-crore defamation notice on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Speaking to the reporters on the matter Satish said, "I am not afraid of any Shiv Sainik. They are human beings and I am human too. I am from Mumbai, so I have no reason to fear anyone."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On his planned visit to Matoshree to serve a defamation notice on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian says, "I am not afraid of any Shiv Sainik. They are human beings and I am human too. I am from Mumbai, so I have no… pic.twitter.com/nye5cdB2hy — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2026

Further when asked how he sees the case progressing and what new developments he expects, he asserted saying, "Justice will be delivered 100 per cent. Whoever is guilty will be punished."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Satish Salian, the father of the late Disha Salian, will personally visit Matoshree along with his lawyer to hand over a ₹500 crore defamation notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in the evening.



Visuals from outside Matoshree and the… pic.twitter.com/Hpp6j0Vxc0 — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2026

According to reports, earlier this week, Satish sent legal notices to Aaditya Thackeray and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, seeking Rs 500 crore in damages along with an apology and retraction over statements concerning his efforts to seek a fresh investigation into Disha's death.

Satish objects to 'politically motivated' remark

The notice takes objection to statements that allegedly show Satish's legal efforts as politically motivated and suggested that he was being used against Aaditya Thackeray.

According to the notice, Satish in his response stated that such statements questioned his integrity and motives as a father pursuing legal actions concerning his daughter's death.

Lawyer levels fresh allegations

In another development, advocate Nilesh Ojha levelled a fresh set of allegations concerning former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, September 18, Ojha described Uddhav as the “prime accused” in what he characterised as the first set of allegations concerning Aaditya Thackeray in the case.

He further stated that former Mumbai cop Sachin Waze was reinstated shortly before Disha Salian’s death despite his suspension and previous legal proceedings, claiming the move was part of an alleged attempt to cover up wrongdoing. He cited former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s statement as purportedly said that Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray had pressured him to reinstate Waze.

Ojha raises questions over CCTV evidence

Ojha also raised allegations concerning CCTV and digital evidence from the period surrounding Disha's death.

He claimed that names, including Aaditya Thackeray's, had been deleted from a DVR and alleged that a backup of the footage was subsequently manipulated.

Moreover, amid the case proceedings, Aaditya Thackeray has, earlier this week, taking to his X account has publicly denied knowing or ever meeting Disha Salian, 28, who died on June 8, 2020, after falling from a high-rise residential building in Mumbai's Malad area, has described attempts to link him to the case as a politically motivated campaign against him.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/