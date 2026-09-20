Jamnabai Narsee, Rustomjee Cambridge And Vibgyor Register Wins In MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament

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Mumbai: Jamnabai Narsee International, Juhu defeated St. Mary's ICSE 'B', Mazgaon 1-0 in the Boys under-14 Div II clash of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Football Tournament held at Wings Sports Centre, Bandra West on Saturday. Atharvaa Patel of Jamnabai scored the decider. Reyansh Patel netted for Rustomjee Cambridge Intl. 'A', Dahisar in 1-0 win over Greenlawns, B.P. Road 1-0. Vibgyor High School, Malad defeated Cambridge School, Kandivali 1-0 with a goal from Ayaan Khandelwal.

MSSA extends entry date for cricket tournaments

Mumbai Schools Sports Association has extended the dates for submitting online entries for the 130th Harris Shield Cricket Tournament (Boys Under-16), 125th Giles Shield Tournament and Mrs. Manoramaben Apte Trophy (Girls Under-16) Inter-School Cricket to September 26. Interested schools can get more information on the MSSA website or contact the Association through email or phone.

Results

Boys under 14 Div II

Jamnabai Narsee Int. ( Juhu) (1) (Atharvaa Patel) Beat St. Mary's ICSE 'B' ( Maz) (0).

St. Mary's SSC ( Maz) (1) (Noor Shaikh) Drew with St. Anthony School ( Malwani) (Shourya Koli)

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St. Lawrence ( Borivali) (0) Drew with OLPS ( Chembur) (0).

Rustomjee Cambridge Int. 'A' (Dahisar) (1) (Reyansh Patel) Beat Green Lawns (B.P. Road) (0).

Vibgyor High (Malad) (1) (Ayaan Khandelwal) Beat Cambridge school ( Kandivali) (0).

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