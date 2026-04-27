Mumbai: VIBGYOR Schools Host German Handball Team MTV Lübeck During India Tour 2026

Mumbai: VIBGYOR Group of Schools welcomed Germany’s MTV Lübeck Handball Team as part of the squad’s India Tour 2026, giving students across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai campuses a rare opportunity to train with international athletes and learn from one of Europe’s popular team sports cultures.

The multi-day initiative was conducted across several campuses and combined practice sessions, interactive workshops and student-athlete exchanges. Many students had their first experience with handball training at the professional level.

Exposure through International Sports

The sports exchange started with a rigorous practice session at VIBGYOR High School, Kharghar, wherein the students got involved in sessions which emphasized quickness, coordination, and positioning. Later, the German team visited VIBGYOR High School at Malad East and Goregaon, where there was interaction between the teams in discussion on discipline in the world of sports.

Students got exposure to international standards of training and game awareness and were able to learn the value of coordination and teamwork not only on the playing field but also in life in general.

Commenting on the program, Kavita Kerawalla stated that being exposed to such activities alters students' perception of sports. In particular, she pointed out that observing foreign athletes practice closely and interacting with them builds the idea that hard work yields positive outcomes.

Coach Shares India Experience

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, MTV Lübeck Head Coach Arnd Bleckert said the team had enjoyed its time in India and described the country as energetic and full of contrast.

“We were in Shilpur, then Goa, and now Mumbai. Every place feels different,” he said. Bleckert added that while the team initially came to India for a new experience, the visit soon became more meaningful after meeting students and local players.

“At first, we came mainly to experience India for ourselves, but after meeting students and schools here, the visit has taken on a new meaning,” he said.

He further added, “Now that we have seen the schools, players, and sporting environment, maybe we can also contribute in some way to helping handball grow in India.”

What impressed the German team

The coach said he noticed strong discipline in Indian schools and found the education environment different from Germany, where uniforms are uncommon.

“I noticed that Indian schools have a strong sense of discipline. It is different from Germany, where uniforms are uncommon,” he said.

He also spoke about the value of handball as a team sport, saying it teaches discipline, cooperation and putting the group before personal interest.

“Handball is a team sport, and that teaches an important lesson, you have to think beyond yourself and work for the group,” he said.

“For me, the main goal is not only to create professional athletes. Sport should help build character, discipline and team spirit,” he added.

Balancing sports and academics

When asked about managing studies alongside sport, Bleckert said balance is essential. He explained that in Germany, schools and club sports usually function separately, so students learn to manage both responsibilities themselves.

Additionally, he stated that most institutions encourage those students who are keen on sports while pursuing their academic studies.

Whereas there have been many sports-based programs conducted by VIBGYOR in the past, the visit was special because it involved an international sports exchange program conducted right in the institution’s campus.

Moreover, through the event, the students were introduced to handball on an international platform and how it can make them confident and resilient.