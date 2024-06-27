IN PICS: 7 Places To Visit In Karnataka's Mysore

By: Rahul M | June 27, 2024
Mysore in Karnataka is a very popular city which is neslted with Palace, beautiful sites and Mysore Palace is one of them. It is also called as Amba Vilas Palace which is famous for its architecture.
Shri Chamundeshwari Temple is dedicated to Goddess Chamundeshwari. It is situated on the top of the hill.
St Philomena's Cathedral in Mysore is dedicated to Saint Philomena. The marvelous church stands tall in the open blue sky.
Srikanteshwara Temple is home to Lord Shiva. The ancient pilgrimage site is situated on the bank of the Kapila River.
Jaganmohan Palace is another palace to visit in the state. It is a must-visit for architecture lovers.
Shivanasamudra Falls is must-visit place for nature lovers. The place offers enchanting views of its surrounding.
Namdroling Monastery, also called the Golden Temple, is home to Lord Budhha. It is must visit place for those who want to seek solace.
