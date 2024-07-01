PHOTOS: Plan Your Monsoon Trip To Lakshadweep

By: Rahul M | July 01, 2024
Lakshwadeep is one of the most beautiful places to explore in India. The Union Territory is nestled with beaches, museums, and lush greenery. Take a look at some of the beautiful places in next slides.
Canva
Agatti Island is a lagoon on Lakshwadeep Island. If you want to explore the whole Island, it is a good place to start your journey.
X
Bangaram Atoll is just a stone thrown away from Agatti Island. The Island is nestled with alluring beaches and adventoures spots.
X
Kavaratti is another place to visit in Lakshadweep. The UT's capital is the best site for nature lovers as it provides views of coral reefs.
Canva
Pitti Bird Sanctuary or Pakshipitti, is located on Pitti Island. The Island is home to numerous birds including the greater crested tern and the scooty tern.
X
The Marine Aquarium in Kavaratti is a hidden Gem in Lakshadweep. The place is home to various marine species.
Tripadvisor
Kiltan Island in the UT is another site to explore. The small Island is surrounded by a blue sea, white crystal sand and coconut trees.
X
Tinnakara Island is very close to Bangaram Island. It is best known for diving as the water surrounding it is home to numerous colourful coral reefs.
Tripadvisor