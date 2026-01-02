Lavasa: Discover The Charm Of Italy Just 60 Km From Pune; Its Vibrant Streets, Scenic Lakes & Majestic Mountains Are Perfect For A Winter Break

Lavasa | Photo Credit: Lavasa

Hill stations are ideal destinations for nature lovers. Surrounded by majestic mountains and lush greenery, they provide stunning panoramic views, making them perfect escapes for all seasons. With the arrival of the New Year 2026, there's a renewed sense of positivity and a cozy atmosphere. Don't miss the opportunity to explore the beauty of nature, which can be found in abundance in India. Lavasa, often referred to as the Mini Italy of India, is a wonderful getaway near Pune, Maharashtra, that you should definitely explore during the winter season.

Want a slice of Italy without leaving India? 🇮🇳🇮🇹



Meet Lavasa!



Located in the Sahyadris, this hill city is styled after the Italian town of Portofino. Think colorful buildings, cobblestone streets & stunning lake views.



Have you visited this European gem in Maharashtra? pic.twitter.com/H3zHbOK1n6 — Trovevo (@trovevo) January 2, 2026

Lavasa: A travel destination

Lavasa is one of the most beautiful cities in India, which offers cool breeze, lush greenery, cascading rivers, mountains, and much more, giving the feeling of tranquility, a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of a metropolitan city. The city is nestled between the Sahyadri Hills and Varasgaon Lake. Lavasa offers a unique experience for travellers, especially for those who appreciate themed architecture buildings.

Lavasa has received PATWA

The city has received the International Council of Pacific Area Travel Writers Association's (PATWA) Award for 'Emerging Destination in India' at the annual Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Lavasa: A Mini Italy of India

Lavasa is a private planned city situated near Pune, Maharashtra. The hill station of the beautiful city offers an Italian experience in India. The city's design is primarily inspired by Portofino, a picturesque fishing village on the Italian Riviera. It aims to recreate its Mediterranean beauty with colourful buildings, narrow lanes, waterfront promenades, and cobbled streets, earning it the nickname "the Italy of India". The city's marvelous views are a blend of European coastal aesthetics and local styles, giving it a majestic feel.

Lavasa is located at distance of approximately 60 km from Pune. Both the routes to this planned city are very scenic. | X/@desi_thug1

Places to visit in Lavasa

Lakeshore Watersports

Being situated on the banks of the Warasgaon Lake, Lavasa has innumerable water sports to offer. If you want to experience something quick and exhilarating, then go for the exciting Personal Water Crafts (Jetski).

Bamboosa

If you wish to beautify your house or office interiors with some artistic bamboo crafts, then do not forget to visit Bamboosa. It is famous as a cultural center and factory-cum-showroom showcasing beautiful, eco-friendly products made from locally abundant bamboo.

Temghar Dam

The Temghar Dam is situated on the Mutha River that flows through the city of Pune. It offers a serene view of the reservoir and offers beautiful views of Sunrise and Sunset.

The Promenade

Don't forget to visit the city's vibrant heart, The Promenade. A lakeside walkway features colourful, French-inspired architecture, diverse restaurants serving global cuisines, and cafes, perfect for strolling and cycling. It also offers the beautiful views of Varasgaon Lake.