What Is Snack Tourism? The Travel Trend Where Chips, Chocolates & Local Treats Decide Your Destination

While iconic landmarks and museums still matter, travellers today are adding a new must-do to their itineraries: snacking their way through destinations. Welcome to snack tourism, a growing travel trend where local treats take centre stage.

Instead of only chasing postcard views, travellers are now planning trips around discovering regional chips, chocolates, biscuits and drinks. From supermarket aisles to street foods, snacks have become cultural storytellers, while being easily available, affordable and packed with local flavour.

So, what exactly is Snack Tourism?

Snack tourism is all about exploring a destination through its everyday culinary favourites. Think of it as tasting a country in small bites. Travellers don't just enjoy these snacks on the spot, they also stock up to carry them home as delicious souvenirs.

Whether it’s France's classic Petit Écolier biscuits, Japan's wildly inventive KitKat flavours or Thailand's popular Mogu Mogu drinks, these snacks offer a peek into local tastes and habits. Much like traditional dishes, they reflect regional preferences, ingredients and food culture.

What the data says

According to data shared by Skyscanner, snack tourism is more than just a passing fad. Nearly 47% of UK travellers say local food and snack options are a top priority when choosing a destination. Clearly, eating local now goes beyond restaurants.

Interestingly, Millennials are leading this flavour-first movement. About 59% of them admit they choose destinations based on popular snacks or local delicacies, while 70% even set aside a separate budget just for buying international treats. Gen Z isn't far behind either, 38% say they’d rather enjoy authentic French food than visit the Eiffel Tower to feel connected to local culture.