Winter Travel: Must-Visit Sites To Explore In Bengaluru

By: Sunanda Singh | December 24, 2025
Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, is considered a great place to visit in winter as it offers pleasantly cool temperatures, clear skies, and a comfortable climate. Explore some of the best places in the city which are mentioned in the next slides:
Ulsoor Lake is situated in the heart of Bengaluru. Ulsoor Lake, or Halasuru Lake, is considered one of the biggest lakes in the city.
Vidhana Soudha is a Legislative House in the city. The white majestic building was constructed in 1956, and it is known for its architecture.
Bengaluru Palace is a royal palace which was built in the 19th century. It is one of the best places for history enthusiasts.
Ramadevara Betta Hill is the Vulture Sanctuary in the city. It is also considered as one of the best regions for trekking.
Sri Srinivasa Temple in Mahalakshmi Layout is a must-visit place for those who want to seek solace.
Lalbagh Botanical Garden, or Lalbagh, is a botanical garden that is one of the popular tourist spots in the city.
St Mary's Basilica is a spacious Gothic style Church and it is designed by a French architect.
Tip Sultan's Summer Palace is another place to visit in the capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru. The Indo-Islamic architecture was the summer residence of the Mysuruan ruler Tipu Sultan.
