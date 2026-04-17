Safai Mitras In Indore Undergo Training On Waste Management, Health Safety

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The City Bus Office hosted a one-day special workshop for sanitation workers, popularly known as Safai Mitras, to strengthen their skills in waste management, health safety and modern workplace practices.

Feedback Foundation, the Swachhta Knowledge Partner, collaborated on the initiative to empower workers with essential knowledge and practical skills.

Additional Commissioner and Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) representative Prakhar Singh attended the workshop as a special guest. Singh praised the dedication of sanitation workers, attributing Indore’s consistent top ranking in cleanliness to their relentless efforts. He also encouraged participants to adopt safe working practices and maintain healthy habits.

Experts provided detailed insights into waste segregation, source-level separation, waste processing techniques and health standards. They also trained participants on infection prevention measures and the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Alongside the workshop, the organisers held a health check-up camp where workers underwent medical tests, including blood pressure, blood sugar and haemoglobin levels. Health experts emphasised the importance of personal hygiene, balanced nutrition and regular check-ups.

The workshop witnessed participation from a large number of male and female sanitation workers who stated that such programmes help them perform duties more safely and efficiently.