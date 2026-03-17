Indore News: Swachh Indore Launches ‘Basti Bemisaal’ Campaign To Clean 29 Slums

Indore News: Cleanest City Launches ‘Basti Bemisaal’ Campaign Across 29 Slums |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, adjudged as the cleanest city of the country for eight years in a row, on Tuesday launched the ‘Basti Bemisaal’ campaign, a week-long cleanliness drive to be conducted across 29 slum settlements in the city from March 17 to 23.

The campaign was inaugurated by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal from Shivnagar slum in Ward 31.

A ‘Swachh Chaupal’ was organised in Shivnagar, located behind Bombay Hospital, where officials interacted with residents on waste segregation and sanitation practices. The Mayor, the commissioner and other officials also participated in a cleanliness drive through voluntary labour along with local residents.

Addressing the gathering, Bhargav said that Indore’s top ranking in cleanliness is not only due to well-maintained colonies but also because of the active participation of residents in slums and smaller settlements. He highlighted Shivnagar as a model slum with 100% toilet coverage and urged citizens to maintain hygiene both inside and outside their homes.

During the interaction, women residents shared their practices of segregating waste and contributing to sanitation efforts. The Mayor also appealed to citizens to eliminate tobacco-related litter and “red spots” (stained caused due to gutka spitting) in public spaces through awareness.

Singhal said that various activities focusing on cleanliness awareness, plantation and beautification will be organised in all 29 slums during the campaign. A “Slum Carnival” will be held on March 23, featuring cultural events, wall painting, games and recognition of sanitation champions.

IMC health in-charge Ashwini Shukla said the campaign will include activities such as cleanliness drives, waste collection awareness, plantation and competitions, with participation from local councillors and residents across identified slum areas.

The initiative aims to further strengthen community participation in maintaining Indore’s reputation as one of India’s cleanest cities, he added.