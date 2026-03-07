Indore News: ‘Rang De Backlane’ Initiative Turns Lanes Into Spaces For Cleanliness | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reinforcing its reputation as India’s cleanest city, Indore witnessed a unique blend of cleanliness awareness and community participation through the innovative Rang De Backlane program organized by the Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday.

The initiative aimed to keep the city’s backlanes clean, attractive and ideal for community use. The programme was conducted across several zones with active participation from residents, social organisations and children, turning once-neglected backlanes into vibrant public spaces for social and recreational activities.

Led by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal, the civic body has been promoting innovative cleanliness campaigns. As part of the initiative, activities were organised simultaneously in 21 backlanes across various municipal zones from 8 am, encouraging citizens to participate in maintaining cleanliness.

A special programme was organised in Zone 21, Ward 80 near Sai Niketan Apartment at Dhanvantari Nagar. In the presence of Bhargav and local corporator Prashant Badwe, several activities such as yoga practice, a friendly cricket match and wall painting carrying cleanliness messages were held in the newly developed model backlane. Citizens were also administered a pledge to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings.

Additional commissioner Prakhar Singh, Shringar Srivastava, representatives of NGO Team Basics and a large number of local residents were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Bhargav said that areas which once drew complaints due to garbage and unhygienic conditions were now being used for yoga and community activities. He credited the transformation to the active participation of Indore’s aware citizens and resident associations.

“Indore is the cleanest city in the country and we are continuously introducing innovations to maintain this status. Every year around 50 new backlanes are being beautified by the municipal corporation so that these spaces become clean, safe and useful for citizens,” he said.

Bhargav said these backlanes are now being used by residents for walking, playing, yoga practice and other community activities, which promote better health and strengthen awareness about cleanliness.

He urged residents to take collective responsibility to ensure that these backlanes remain clean and well maintained in the future. Bhargav also thanked local corporator Prashant Badwe, resident associations and citizens for their contribution in making the initiative successful.

He expressed confidence that the Rajendra Nagar area would emerge as one of the best wards in the city under the Clean Ward Competition and Best Corporator Competition.

Meanwhile, under the Swachh Bharat Mission, various activities were organized in backlanes across different municipal zones. These included yoga sessions, rangoli competitions, wall paintings, sports activities, gardening initiatives and cleanliness awareness programmes.

Among the key activities were yoga and painting by children near GC Road in Zone 1; beautification and sports competitions in the Dada Darbar backlane in Zone 2; painting competitions in Patwe Colony and Jati Colony in Zone 3; and sports events in Bajrang Nagar in Zone 5. Similar activities were organised in several other wards including LIG Colony, Radio Colony, Dubey Colony, Dravid Nagar, Kalani Nagar, Govind Nagar, Prakash Nagar and Malharganj.

Local corporators, resident associations, schoolchildren, voluntary organisations and citizens actively participated in the programme, helping transform these backlanes into clean, vibrant and socially engaging spaces.

The Rang De Backlane initiative promotes cleanliness while highlighting the importance of community participation, social harmony and environmental awareness in building a better urban environment.