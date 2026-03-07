Indore News: Adulteration, Rule Violations; 23 Food Establishments Fined Over ₹51 Lakh | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has taken major action and fined 23 food establishments in the city over Rs 51 lakh for violating food safety rules on Friday.

Officials said the action was taken to ensure that consumers receive safe and quality food products. Under a special inspection drive conducted by the Food Safety Department, several food businesses were inspected and cases were filed against those found violating the Food Safety and Standards Act , 2006 and related rules of 2011.

After hearing the cases, the court of the ADM imposed fines on the establishments for violations such as food adulteration, manufacturing or selling food without proper licences, and selling packaged food products in violation of rules. During inspections, officials also found irregularities in the manufacturing, storage and sale of food items at several places.

The penalties imposed ranged from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh depending on the seriousness of the violation.

The highest fine of Rs 10 lakh was imposed on a food establishment for storing, manufacturing and selling pre-packed organic products in violation of food safety rules.

Officials said the action was taken to protect consumers and ensure the availability of pure and safe food in the market. They added that strict action will continue against food adulteration and businesses that do not follow food safety regulations.