MP News: Holi Sees 948 Road Accidents In State, Indore Ranks Third

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of colours saw a surge in accidents and emergencies across Madhya Pradesh, with the 108 Ambulance Service responding to 948 accident cases on Holi, according to official data. After Sagar and Vidisha, Indore ranked third in the state with 46 road accidents reported on the day.

Among all districts, Sagar reported the highest number of accidents at 67, followed by Vidisha with 55 cases. Indore ranked third in the state with 46 accidents on the festival day. Jabalpur reported 45 accident cases, while Rewa and Satna registered 42 incidents each, placing them among the districts with the highest number of emergencies during Holi celebrations.

The state capital Bhopal stood at eighth with 39 road accident cases reported on the day. Officials said festivals often see a rise in road mishaps due to rash driving, drunk driving and increased movement of people visiting relatives and friends. Emergency response teams remained active throughout the day to attend distress calls across districts.

Tarun Singh, manager of the 108 Ambulance Service, told The Free Press Journal that ambulances were deployed across the state during the Holi festival. He said emergency vehicles reached the spots on time in every case and helped save hundreds of lives by providing immediate medical assistance.

Despite repeated appeals by authorities to celebrate responsibly and follow traffic rules, the numbers highlight the persistent risk on roads during major festivals.

Among the major cities, Indore s third position in accident cases reflects heavy vehicular movement and festive gatherings. Officials have urged citizens to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and follow traffic regulations during celebrations.

Two road accidents in city

A man was killed in a road accident in the Banganga area on Wednesday night. He was on his way to bring his children from their maternal grandparents house when he lost control of his bike and rammed into a road divider.

In another incident, Ankit Parmar, an independent journalist and content creator, sustained injuries in a two-wheeler accident reportedly caused by a pothole near the Free Press office on Wednesday. He suffered a deep cut on the leg and required seven stitches.