 Sanitation Official In Indore Sacked, Others Penalised For Lapses
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Sanitation Official In Indore Sacked, Others Penalised For Lapses

The IMC has taken strict action against sanitation staff after inspections revealed poor cleanliness in multiple areas of Indore. Supervisor Sachin Vishnar was terminated, while several officials faced salary cuts for negligence. The action followed garbage accumulation near key locations, with the civic body warning of continued monitoring to improve sanitation standards across the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 20, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
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Sanitation Official In Indore Sacked, Others Penalised For Lapses | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has taken strict action against sanitation staff following lapses in cleanliness across several parts of the city. Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted inspections at multiple locations and found garbage and poor sanitation conditions in various wards.

Taking serious note, Singhal ordered the termination of sanitation supervisor Sachin Vishnar after waste was found near the Residency overhead water tank on Akashvani Road.

In other cases, officials faced salary cuts for negligence. A one-day salary deduction was imposed on a sanitation official after garbage was found near IT Park Square and Ranjit College Road. Another official was penalised with a seven-day salary cut for poor sanitation near Tejaji Nagar, Rani Bagh and Bilawali Talab Road.

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Besides, sanitation conditions in areas such as Bholaram Ustad Marg and Nihalpur Mundi were found unsatisfactory, leading to further one-day salary deductions for the responsible staff.

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