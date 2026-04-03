Indore News: Municipal Commissioner During Inspection Probe, Pay Cuts Ordered Over Poor Sanitation | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Strict action has been initiated against sanitation officials in Indore after poor cleanliness arrangements were flagged during an early morning inspection by municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal.

During the inspection of Zones 2 and 12, the commissioner reviewed sanitation conditions across key areas, including Madhu Milan Square, Gangaur Ghat, Mumbai Bazaar, Machhi Bazaar, Chandrabhaga Bridge, Raj Mohalla and Jinsi Square. The visit revealed persistent lapses despite repeated directives to improve cleanliness.

At Mumbai Bazaar, the commissioner expressed strong displeasure over inadequate sanitation and reprimanded the sanitary inspector, directing immediate corrective measures. At Chandrabhaga Bridge, officials were instructed to initiate penal action against those responsible for dumping garbage along the drain following a public event held the previous night.

Serious shortcomings were observed in Machhi Bazaar, Mumbai Bazaar, Chandrabhaga Bridge and the Kalal Kui Mosque locality. Departmental inquiries have been ordered against the chief sanitary inspectors (CSIs) of Zones 2 and 12 for failing to address sanitation issues despite prior warnings. Additionally, the health officer has been penalised with a three-day salary deduction.

Further inspection at Kandilpura and Jinsi Itwariya vegetable market revealed unsatisfactory conditions, including the absence of dustbins outside shops. The concerned sanitary inspector has been penalised with a one-day salary deduction.