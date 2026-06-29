Jagannath Enters Ritual Isolation After Sacred Bath | FP photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees gathered at the historic Lord Jagannath Temple on the banks of the Narmada River on Monday to witness the annual Snana Yatra, during which the deities were ceremonially bathed with water from 108 sacred kalashas.

According to tradition, Lord Jagannath falls ill after the grand ritual bath and enters 15 days of ritual isolation for herbal treatment.

The celebrations marked the appearance festival of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra on Jyeshtha Purnima.

Led by Mahant Jagatgiri Guru Maa and Mahant Hridaygiri Maharaj, devotees first took a holy dip in the Narmada before carrying water-filled kalashas in a ceremonial procession to the temple.

Under the guidance of priest Pankaj Mehta, the deities, along with Sudarshan and Shaligram, were ritually bathed amid Vedic chants.

Following the abhishek, the deities were adorned in the special Gajapati (elephant) attire before the temple doors were closed for 15 days.

During this period, the deities will receive herbal medicines and fruit offerings. The temple's grand Rath Yatra will be held on July 16, with 32 devotees selected through a draw to perform the ceremonial chariot services.