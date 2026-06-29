Mega Congress Protest Turns Up The Heat In Ratlam | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of Congress workers staged a major demonstration in Ratlam on Monday, with a large number of party leaders, office-bearers and workers participating in a protest against the state government's policies and the functioning of local public representatives.

There was a confrontation with the police, who used water cannons to disperse the agitating Congressmen.

Organised on the call of the District Congress Committee, the agitation began at the Old Market complex near Sailana bus stand.

Senior leaders, including district Congress president Harsh Vijay Gehlot, district in-charge Ram Singh Sikarwar, Ratlam city president Shantilal Verma and former MP Kantilal Bhuria, joined the protest.

The protesters marched towards Nehru Stadium, deviating from the designated route through the Raniji Temple area.

Congress leaders sought to submit a memorandum to the Collector, but a confrontation erupted after workers attempted to cross police barricades.

The administration used water cannons to disperse the protesters and bring the situation under control.

Congress leaders raised slogans against the state government, alleging that public issues were being ignored and accusing local representatives of failing to address development concerns and basic civic needs.