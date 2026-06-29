Woman Delivers Baby Inside Ambulance In Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant woman referred from the District Hospital, Neemuch, to the Medical College, Udaipur, delivered a healthy baby inside a 108 ambulance after labour intensified during transit.

The timely action of the ambulance pilot and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) ensured the safe delivery of both mother and child.

According to hospital information, Hansa Nayak (37), of Piplia Mandi, was admitted to the District Hospital after experiencing labour pain.

Following examination, doctors referred her to the Medical College, Udaipur, for advanced treatment.

While the ambulance was travelling towards Udaipur, Hansa developed severe labour pain near Doria Chauraha.

Recognising the urgency, ambulance pilot Ashok Kumar and EMT Vijay Shakya immediately stopped the vehicle at a safe location and conducted the delivery with necessary precautions.

The newborn was delivered safely, and both mother and child remained healthy.

After providing primary care, the ambulance staff transported them back to the District Hospital, Neemuch, where doctors admitted them for further treatment and observation.

Family members and hospital staff appreciated the prompt response and the humanity shown by the ambulance team.