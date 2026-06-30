Madhya Pradesh June 30, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 5 Districts; Very Heavy Downpour Likely From July 2 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for five districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday as the southwest monsoon continues to advance across the state.

Weather expected on Tuesday

The districts likely to receive heavy rain are Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni and Balaghat, where up to 4 inches of rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours.

Apart from the five districts under heavy rain alert, the weather department has issued a rain warning for the remaining 50 districts, including Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Harda, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

What do meteorologists say?

The monsoon has so far reached 15 districts of the state. According to the IMD, a new weather system is expected to become active from July 2, which could trigger a fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Strong winds with speeds of up to 60 kmph are also likely in many of these areas. Meanwhile, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Datia, Shivpuri, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua and Alirajpur may receive light rainfall at isolated places.

According to the IMD, Balaghat recorded more than 1.5 inches of rain, while Shivpuri received around 0.75 inch and Jabalpur recorded over half an inch of rainfall.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected in next 2 days

July 1

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for heavy rainfall in Dewas, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna and Balaghat. Thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds are likely in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Shajapur, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari, while Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam and Agar Malwa are likely to receive light rain at isolated places.

July 2

The weather is expected to intensify, with an Orange Alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Narmadapuram, Balaghat and Dindori. Heavy rain is also likely in Dewas, Harda, Khandwa and Chhindwara. Thunderstorms and rain have been forecast for **Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khargone, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Betul, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.