Madhya Pradesh To Get 13 MRI Machines, 308 AI-Enabled X-Ray Devices Under PM-CARES: Dy CM Rajendra Shukla |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will receive 13 MRI machines, 11 mammography machines and 308 AI-enabled handheld X-ray devices over the next three years under the PM-CARES initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said after attending a digital health programme in New Delhi on Monday.

The equipment will be provided under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Madhya Pradesh Public Health and Medical Education Department and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The move is aimed at strengthening diagnostic services and improving access to modern healthcare across the state.

Speaking to the press after the programme, Shukla said the new equipment would strengthen healthcare infrastructure, particularly in remote and rural areas.

He said the advanced diagnostic equipment being provided under PM-CARES would give a major boost to healthcare services in Madhya Pradesh and help provide better, accessible, high-quality diagnostic facilities to citizens, especially those living in remote areas.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda for extending support to the state.

The announcement came during the 'Digital Health Initiatives Launch Event' organised by the Union Health Ministry in New Delhi. Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda launched several digital platforms to make healthcare services more integrated, transparent, and citizen-centric.

The initiatives include Aarogya Setu 2.0, the Ayushman App, the Ayushman Sarathi WhatsApp Chatbot, the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX), the Unified Health Interface (UHI), the e-Sushrut Clinic, the Drug Registry, the Common LOINC Codes for India (CLCI), and the Bharat Health Terminology Service (BHTS).

Shukla said that digital health initiatives and modern diagnostic facilities would complement each other to improve healthcare delivery across Madhya Pradesh.

He said these initiatives would strengthen public health services and improve early disease diagnosis. They would also make quality healthcare more accessible to people through technology and better medical infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda said India has created more than 90 crore ABHA accounts and over 100 crore digital health records, making it one of the world's largest digital health ecosystems.

He said Aarogya Setu 2.0 would provide multiple health services on a single platform for mothers, children, youth, senior citizens, and patients with chronic illnesses.