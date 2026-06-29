 CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Neemuch, Shajapur Solar Parks; Projects Worth ₹3,500 Crore Launched -- VIDEO
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HomeIndoreCM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Neemuch, Shajapur Solar Parks; Projects Worth ₹3,500 Crore Launched -- VIDEO

CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Neemuch, Shajapur Solar Parks; Projects Worth ₹3,500 Crore Launched -- VIDEO

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated Neemuch and Shajapur Solar Parks in MP, along with industrial units and development projects worth over ₹3,500 crore. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said India has achieved 100% railway electrification, with Madhya Pradesh supplying power to Indian Railways. The event was termed a “golden day” for the state, boosting clean energy and industrial growth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 29, 2026, 06:43 PM IST
CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Neemuch, Shajapur Solar Parks; Projects Worth ₹3,500 Crore Launched -- VIDEO
CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Neemuch, Shajapur Solar Parks; Projects Worth ₹3,500 Crore Launched -- VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh took a major step towards clean energy and development as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Neemuch and Shajapur Solar Parks on Monday.

The event also included the foundation stone laying and inauguration of industrial units and several development projects worth more than ₹3,500 crore in Neemuch district.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said India has become the second country in the world to achieve 100% electrification of its railway network.

“India is the second country in the world where 100% electrification of the railway network has been completed, and I am delighted to say that the railway is receiving electricity from Madhya Pradesh,” Minister Joshi said.

He added that Indian Railways is now receiving electricity from Madhya Pradesh, calling it a proud achievement for the state.

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Golden Day for Madhya Pradesh: CM Yadav

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the day as a “golden day” for Madhya Pradesh, saying the new projects will boost the state’s development and strengthen its journey towards energy self-reliance.

The inauguration ceremony began with the Chief Minister lighting the ceremonial lamp. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, public representatives and senior officials were also present at the event.

The newly inaugurated solar parks are expected to increase renewable energy production, support industrial growth and create new employment opportunities in the region.

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