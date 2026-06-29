CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Neemuch, Shajapur Solar Parks; Projects Worth ₹3,500 Crore Launched -- VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh took a major step towards clean energy and development as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Neemuch and Shajapur Solar Parks on Monday.

The event also included the foundation stone laying and inauguration of industrial units and several development projects worth more than ₹3,500 crore in Neemuch district.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said India has become the second country in the world to achieve 100% electrification of its railway network.

“India is the second country in the world where 100% electrification of the railway network has been completed, and I am delighted to say that the railway is receiving electricity from Madhya Pradesh,” Minister Joshi said.

He added that Indian Railways is now receiving electricity from Madhya Pradesh, calling it a proud achievement for the state.

ऊर्जा आत्मनिर्भरता की ओर मध्यप्रदेश के बढ़ते कदम



मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने नीमच जिले में आयोजित नीमच व शाजापुर सोलर पार्क के उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ दीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर किया।



इस अवसर पर केंद्रीय नवीन एवं नवीकरणीय ऊर्जा मंत्री श्री @JoshiPralhad सहित अन्य जनप्रतिनिधिगण… pic.twitter.com/uznkzVzqlV — Jansampark MP (@JansamparkMP) June 29, 2026

LIVE: नीमच जिले में आयोजित नीमच व शाजापुर सोलर पार्क का उद्घाटन एवं औद्योगिक इकाइयों और विभिन्न विकास कार्यों का भूमिपूजन व लोकार्पण कार्यक्रम https://t.co/PgPaJHzRcu — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) June 29, 2026

Golden Day for Madhya Pradesh: CM Yadav

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the day as a “golden day” for Madhya Pradesh, saying the new projects will boost the state’s development and strengthen its journey towards energy self-reliance.

आज नीमच में माननीय केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री @JoshiPralhad जी के साथ ₹2,080 करोड़ की लागत वाले 500 MW नीमच एवं 450 MW शाजापुर सोलर पार्क का उद्घाटन एवं ₹1,553.98 करोड़ के विभिन्न विकास कार्यों व औद्योगिक इकाइयों का भूमिपूजन और लोकार्पण भी किया। pic.twitter.com/3sKFwQ9eqP — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) June 29, 2026

The inauguration ceremony began with the Chief Minister lighting the ceremonial lamp. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, public representatives and senior officials were also present at the event.

The newly inaugurated solar parks are expected to increase renewable energy production, support industrial growth and create new employment opportunities in the region.