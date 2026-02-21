MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Unveils ₹550 Crore Projects, Opens Sindh River Bridge In Datia | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Sevdha Assembly constituency in Datia district on Saturday and laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works worth more than ₹550 crore.

During the visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed bridge over the Sindh River. The bridge is considered very important for improving transport and boosting development in the region.

CM Yadav was given a grand welcome at the helipad by public representatives and administrative officials. A large number of people gathered at the public meeting venue.

After inaugurating the bridge, the Chief Minister visited the Dwarkadhish Temple, where he offered prayers for the prosperity of the state.

विकास, नवाचार और किसान समृद्धि का रोल मॉडल बन रहा दतिया...



आज सेवढ़ा, जिला दतिया में सिंध नदी पर नवनिर्मित सेतु, बसई में सांदीपनि विद्यालय सहित ₹299.32 करोड़ के विकास कार्यों का लोकार्पण एवं ₹230.44 करोड़ के कार्यों का भूमिपूजन किया।



दतिया को नशा मुक्ति कार्यक्रम के लिए… pic.twitter.com/iNkDoq2Li9 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) February 21, 2026

Addressing the gathering, he announced that the state government will restart the government roadways bus service. He also made several announcements in the education sector.

He said students in government schools will be given free milk. Students from Class 5 onwards will receive bicycles to help them travel to school. He also announced that students studying above high school level will be given laptops.

MP Sandhya Rai and MLA Pradeep Agrawal were present on the stage during the event.

The Chief Minister also criticised the Congress party in his speech, saying that BJP would win all three seats in Datia district in the upcoming elections.

He said the public supports development and expressed confidence that BJP will form the government again in the state.