 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Unveils ₹550 Crore Projects, Opens Sindh River Bridge In Datia
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Sevdha in Datia district and inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth over ₹550 crore, including a new Sindh River bridge. He announced the restart of government roadways buses, free milk for government school students, bicycles for Class 5 onwards, and laptops for senior students, while also targeting Congress.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 06:32 PM IST
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Unveils ₹550 Crore Projects, Opens Sindh River Bridge In Datia

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Sevdha Assembly constituency in Datia district on Saturday and laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works worth more than ₹550 crore.

During the visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed bridge over the Sindh River. The bridge is considered very important for improving transport and boosting development in the region.

CM Yadav was given a grand welcome at the helipad by public representatives and administrative officials. A large number of people gathered at the public meeting venue.

After inaugurating the bridge, the Chief Minister visited the Dwarkadhish Temple, where he offered prayers for the prosperity of the state.

Addressing the gathering, he announced that the state government will restart the government roadways bus service. He also made several announcements in the education sector.

He said students in government schools will be given free milk. Students from Class 5 onwards will receive bicycles to help them travel to school. He also announced that students studying above high school level will be given laptops.

MP Sandhya Rai and MLA Pradeep Agrawal were present on the stage during the event.

The Chief Minister also criticised the Congress party in his speech, saying that BJP would win all three seats in Datia district in the upcoming elections. 

He said the public supports development and expressed confidence that BJP will form the government again in the state.

