Government Will Soon Supply Power For Irrigation During Daytime, Says CM Mohan Yadav In Jalud |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday inaugurated a 60-megawatt solar power plant established by the Indore Municipal Corporation for Rs 271.16 crore in Jalud, Khargone district.

Delivering a major announcement for the farming community, the CM said that the state government would soon make arrangements to supply electricity to farmers during the daytime, eliminating the hardships associated with nighttime irrigation. He praised the rising prices of wheat and reaffirmed the BJP government's commitment to the welfare of farmers, referring to them as the nation's Annadatas.

The Chief Minister commended the Indore Municipal Corporation for financing the project through the issuance of Green Bonds, describing the initiative as a role model for the entire nation. In his address, he also launched a strong critique of previous Congress governments, asserting that they had hindered the nation's progress despite extended periods in power following independence.

Referring to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, he said that while the BJP government is actively empowering women through reservation, opposition parties have consistently obstructed women's empowerment.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Cabinet Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Rajkumar Mev, BJP district president Nanda Brahmane, Indore MLAs Golu Shukla and Mahendra Hardia, former Minister Usha Thakur and MLAs Balkrishna Patidar, Madhu Verma and Sachin Birla. The gathering was also addressed by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani and MLA Rajkumar Mev.

Following the conclusion of the event, he departed by road for Maheshwar. Here he participated in the valedictory ceremony of the 'Punyaslok Ahilyadevi Jalyatra'. Throughout the visit, collector Bhavya Mittal and SP Dr Ravindra Verma ensured comprehensive security arrangements across the district.