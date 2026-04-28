CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate 60 MW Jalud Solar Plant On April 29, IMC Power Bill To Drop By ₹4.5 Crore Monthly |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major step toward sustainable energy, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate a 60 MW solar power plant at 4.30 pm in Jalud on April 29. The project, developed at a cost of Rs271.16 crore, is expected to significantly reduce electricity expenses for the Indore Municipal Corporation.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal said that the inauguration ceremony will be attended by ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, Mayor-in-Council members and a large number of citizens.

According to Bhargav, the solar plant has already shown encouraging results during its trial phase. In March alone, the pumping station recorded savings of about Rs3.64 crore in electricity costs. Officials estimate that monthly savings will rise to over Rs4 crore to Rs4.5 crore in the coming months.

Currently, the municipal corporation spends around Rs22 crore to Rs25 crore every month on electricity for water supply and pumping operations from Jalud. The shift to solar energy is expected to bring substantial financial relief while improving efficiency.

Notably, Indore is the first urban local body in India to raise Rs244 crore through green bonds to finance the solar power project. Officials added that increased use of solar energy will steadily reduce the corporation s electricity bills and enhance the reliability of essential services such as water supply.

The 60 MW solar plant has been developed under the Government of India s CPSU Scheme (Phase-2, Tranche-2), marking a significant milestone in Indore s journey toward clean and sustainable energy, said Bhargav.