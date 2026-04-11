Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Meets CM Mohan Yadav, Discusses Solar Plant Launch, Digital Initiatives |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal on Friday to discuss key development issues and seek guidance on ongoing projects.

During the meeting, Bhargav briefed the Chief Minister about Indore Municipal Corporation’s recently presented digital budget and requested rationalisation of map approval fees under the Smart City project to provide relief to citizens.

The discussion also focused on formally commencing operations at the solar power plant in Jalud. Additionally, detailed talks were held regarding the municipal corporation’s digital portal, with the mayor inviting the Chief Minister to officially inaugurate it.

Key highlights of the visit

Discussion on city development projects

Presentation of digital budget

Request to formally launch solar plant

Deliberations on municipal digital portal