Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav To Perform 'Bhoomi Pujan' Of Narmada Phase-4 Water Project In Indore On March 29; Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Invites Citizens-- VIDEO

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will perform the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony for the Narmada Phase IV water project in Indore on March 29, announced Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

The ceremony will mark the start of three sub-project packages worth about ₹1,356 crore.

Mayor Bhargav has invited citizens to attend the ceremony of the fourth phase of the Narmada water project under AMRUT 2.0.

The event will be held at Dussehra Maidan on March 29 at 11 am.

According to the mayor, the project will help strengthen water supply in the city. Under the plan, the Indore water supply scheme will be expanded with about 1,400 km of pipelines. A 38.85 km gravity main pipeline will also be built.

Watch video below :

अमृत 2.0 के अंतर्गत माँ नर्मदा जल के चतुर्थ चरण के भूमि पूजन के साथ इंदौर में जल आपूर्ति को सशक्त बनाने की दिशा में एक महत्वपूर्ण पहल।



इस परियोजना के तहत:

🔹 1400 किमी पाइपलाइन के साथ इंदौर जलप्रदाय योजना का विस्तार

🔹 38.85 किमी ग्रेविटी मेन पाइपलाइन का निर्माण

🔹 685 किमी एवं… pic.twitter.com/YPrmOWzblZ — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) March 27, 2026

The project also includes 685 km and 892 km distribution network pipelines. More than 2.4 lakh new household water connections will be provided, and 40 new overhead water tanks will be constructed.

Officials say the project aims to ensure clean water supply to every home with proper pressure. The mayor urged people to attend the event and be part of this new step in Indore’s development.

While addressing a meeting at the BJP office on Friday, Pushyamitra Bhargav said that March 29 will mark a historic day for the development of Indore. He said that under the AMRUT 2.0 mission, major steps are being taken to strengthen the city’s water supply system.

The project is being taken up to improve the city’s water supply system under AMRUT 2.0. Officials say the new phase will help strengthen the supply of water from the Narmada River and meet the growing demand of the city’s population.

Once completed, the project will increase Indore’s water supply by about 450 MLD (million litres per day). This will raise the total supply capacity of the city to around 900 MLD. According to officials, the increased capacity is expected to meet the water needs of residents until around 2045.