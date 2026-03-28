Indore News: Wheat Procurement At MSP To Begin In District From April 1; 90 Procurement Centres Designated | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The procurement of wheat at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the Rabi marketing season 2026-27 will commence in the district on April 1. The procurement drive will continue till May 5. During this period, wheat will be procured from registered farmers at MSP.

To ensure a smooth procurement process in the district, a total of 90 procurement centres have been designated. These include 65 warehouse-level centres, 13 society-level centres, seven silo-level centres (steel silos), and five mandi-level centres.

Keeping farmers’ convenience in mind, the administration has implemented a slot booking system. Farmers will be able to select a date as per their convenience and sell their produce at the respective procurement centres. For slot booking, farmers can register through MP Online, common service centres (CSC), or directly via the website www.mpeuparjan.nic.in.

Read Also Indore News: Wheat Procurement At MSP To Begin In Indore Division From April 1

On the day of their scheduled slot, farmers may visit the designated procurement centre to sell their harvest. The administration has appealed to farmers to book their slots in a timely manner and cooperate in ensuring the smooth functioning of the procurement process.