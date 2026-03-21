Indore News: Wheat Procurement At MSP To Begin In Indore Division From April 1 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The procurement of wheat at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the Indore division will begin from April 1. Preparations are under way for the procurement process, with more than 1.91 lakh farmers registered in the division.

According to official data, 71,713 farmers in Indore district, 7,120 in Jhabua, 44,466 in Dhar, 476 in Alirajpur, 35,104 in Khandwa, 523 in Burhanpur, 4,724 in Barwani and 27,557 in Khargone have registered for procurement.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Govind Singh Rajput said wheat procurement at MSP will be conducted in Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions from April 1, while it will begin in the remaining divisions from April 7.

Procurement will take place on government working days from 8 am to 8 pm. The state government has also decided to provide an additional bonus of Rs 40 per quintal, taking the procurement price to Rs 2,625 per quintal.

Rajput said a total of 19.04 lakh farmers have registered for wheat procurement in the Rabi Marketing Season 2026 to 2027, compared to 15.44 lakh last year.