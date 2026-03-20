 Indore News: Fourth Bird Survey Held At Holkar College On World Sparrow Day
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Indore News: Fourth Bird Survey Held At Holkar College On World Sparrow Day

On World Sparrow Day, Holkar Science College’s Seed Technology Department, in collaboration with Wild Warriors, conducted its fourth bird survey, recording 40 species across the 34-acre campus. Around 30 students and faculty participated, learning about bird behaviour, habitats, and ecological roles. The initiative aimed to raise conservation awareness and strengthen skills in field research.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 20, 2026, 09:12 AM IST
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Indore News: Fourth Bird Survey Held At Holkar College On World Sparrow Day |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On World Sparrow Day, the Seed Technology Department at Holkar Science College conducted the fourth bird survey in collaboration with Wild Warriors to assess avian diversity and promote conservation awareness among students.

Teams guided by experts began the survey at 6:30 am and covered the 34-acre campus. As many as 30 students and faculty members participated and identified 40 bird species, including Shikra, Golden Oriole, Common Myna, House Sparrow, Indian Grey Hornbill, Coppersmith Barbet, Rufous Treepie, Greater Coucal, Asian Koel, Spotted Owlet, Black Drongo, Indian Silverbill and Brahminy Starling.

Principal Anamika Jain said the presence of diverse species reflects a healthy ecosystem and added that future measures will enhance bird habitats. Wild Warriors members Ritesh Khabia and Swanil Phanse appreciated student participation. Head of department Preeti Chaturvedi emphasised the need for continued activities.

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Students shared their learning experiences, while coordinator Dharmendra Jat outlined the objectives. The exercise familiarised participants with bird behaviour, habitat patterns and ecological roles in agriculture and urban environments. Teams documented sightings systematically, strengthened field research skills and encouraged long-term engagement in biodiversity monitoring within the campus and surrounding green areas.

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