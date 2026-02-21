Indore News: Day 2 Of Vulture Census Sees 56% Jump, Count Reaches 151 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing 2025 - 26 biannual vulture census in the Indore Forest Division recorded a clear rise in numbers on its second day.

A total of 151 vultures were counted on February 21, showing nearly a 56% increase compared to the 97 birds recorded on Day 1.

Choral range remains the main habitat

As on the first day, the Choral Range continues to be the main habitat for vultures in the region.

Out of the 151 birds recorded, 127 were spotted in Choral. This confirms its importance as the most active and stable vulture area in the division compared to other, more urbanised ranges.

Concern over species diversity

Despite the rise in overall numbers, forest officials remain concerned about the lack of species diversity.

For the second consecutive day, no White-rumped, Red-headed, or Long-billed vultures were recorded. All 151 birds counted during the survey were identified as Egyptian Vultures.

Day-1 data

On the first day of the ongoing biannual vulture census, the Indore Forest Division recorded 97 vultures at 38 identified locations, providing an early estimate of the region’s population.

Officials said the survey will continue on February 21, and the final count may be revised after the exercise concludes.

All 97 birds spotted on Day 1 were identified as Egyptian vultures, the most commonly seen species in the division.

The range-wise data from Day 1 shows a clear concentration of vultures in one area:

Choral: 89

Mhow: 2

Manpur:

Indore: 4

The majority of sightings were recorded in the Choral range.