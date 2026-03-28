Indore News: Narmada Phase IV Project To Double Indore’s Water Supply; CM Mohan Yadav To Launch Three Major Project Packages Worth ₹1,356 Crore |

Indore

Nearly three years after the budgetary provision, the Narmada Phase IV project will move forward with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav set to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for three sub-project packages worth Rs 1356 crore at Dussehra Maidan on March 29.

The project will double the city’s water supply to 900 MLD, an increase of 450 MLD to the existing capacity, which will meet residents’ requirements until 2045.

Leaders held a key preparatory meeting for the ceremony at the BJP office, attended by Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, city BJP president Sumit Mishra, party MLAs and members.

Addressing the meeting, Vijayvargiya described the Narmada River as the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh and said Indore has particularly benefited from it. He added that the fourth phase of the project will provide additional water, accelerate development and ensure an adequate drinking water supply.

He also urged a grand and spiritually uplifting welcome for the project.

Bhargav said March 29 will mark a historic day for Indore’s development. Under the government’s AMRUT mission,

Mishra said Indore, often referred to as the city of Ahilya Mata, continues to prosper due to the blessings of the Narmada. Calling the AMRUT scheme transformative, he urged party workers from all wards and booths to participate in large numbers.