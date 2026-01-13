MP News: Equipment Worth ₹1,000 Crore To Be Procured Soon For Government Medical Colleges; Focus On Oncology, Cardio & Organ Transplants

Equipment Worth ₹1,000 Crore To Be Procured Soon For Government Medical Colleges; Focus On Oncology, Cardio & Organ Transplants | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical equipment worth Rs 1,000 crore ensuring tertiary care will be supplied in government medical colleges of the state soon. They will be supplied in oncology, cardiac and organ transplant sectors as per priority of the concerning medical colleges.

MP Public Health Services Corporation Limited (MPPHSCL) MD Mayank Agrawal said, “Medical colleges will be able to purchase equipment. We only decide rate of equipment. So, supply depends on priority and need of concerning medical colleges. Major sectors are oncology, cardio and organ transplant in which these equipment will be supplied. Main focus is to ensure tertiary medical facilities in medical colleges.”

Super specialty facilities will be developed at government medical colleges in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Rewa, Jabalpur and Sagar. Each institution will establish new departments for advanced medical care, featuring modern infrastructure, high-end diagnostic technology and trained specialists to enhance patient care and reduce dependency on private hospitals.

The establishment of cardiothoracic include vascular surgery, angiography, and angioplasty units to strengthen cardiac treatment infrastructure. In oncology, development of medical, surgical, and radiation departments will offer comprehensive cancer care under one roof.