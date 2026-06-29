Theft At Retired Judge Giribala Singh's House; Firearm, Jewellery And Documents Recovered; Burglars Still On The Run | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have recovered all valuables, including a licensed pistol, stolen during a burglary at retired judge Giribala Singh's residence in Bag Mugalia. The burglars, however, remain at large.

The stolen items included silver utensils, jewellery, documents and a licensed pistol belonging to Giribala Singh's brother. Police officials said a case has been registered and efforts are under way to trace the culprits.

Retired judge Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth are currently in jail in connection with the death of Twisha Sharma, Samarth's wife.

According to police, retired Colonel Ranveer Singh Bhadauria, a native of Lucknow who is currently staying at his sister's Katara Hills residence, went to sleep at around 11.30 pm on Saturday.

On Sunday, at around 6.10 am, he went to the first floor to watch a football match and found the rear room door open.

He discovered that an almirah had been opened and articles were scattered across the room. In his sister's room, he found a cupboard and its locker broken, while empty jewellery boxes were lying on the bed.

Preliminary investigation suggests that unidentified burglars broke open the rear door, entered the house and committed the theft. The incident was immediately reported to Dial-112.

Bhadauria told police that details of the stolen jewellery and other valuables could be provided only by his sister, Giribala Singh. A detailed list of the stolen items will be submitted after she shares the information.

Burglars flee leaving stolen goods

Police investigation has revealed that six burglars were involved in the incident. While four suspects entered the house, two others kept watch outside.

After the burglary, the suspects fled in two groups of three. During night patrol, policemen Pradeep Meena and Raghvendra Patel spotted three suspicious persons and asked them to stop, but two suspects immediately fled.

The policemen managed to detain one suspect and began checking a bag in his possession. However, the suspect also managed to escape, leaving the bag behind.

During the search, police recovered silver ornaments, the licensed pistol and documents related to Giribala Singh from the bag.