Deputy CM Jagdish Devda Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹333 Crore In Mandsaur | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda on Monday inaugurated development projects worth nearly Rs 333 crore at Gurjarbardiya village, including a major road, a health sub-centre and a cow shelter, while also presenting the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certificate to Government Sandipani Higher Secondary School.

The inaugurated works included the Gurjarbardiya–Mahadev Temple Road built at a cost of Rs 295.43 crore, an Arogyam Sub Health Centre worth Rs 65 lakh and a Radha-Krishna Gaushala constructed for Rs 37 lakh.

Devda said the projects would improve connectivity, healthcare and public facilities for farmers, students and villagers.

Students of Sandipani School presented cultural performances highlighting greenery and cleanliness.

School Principal Rajesh Mishra briefed the Deputy Chief Minister on various educational initiatives, while Devda inaugurated a beauty parlour training workshop on the campus.

Interacting with students, Devda enquired about their studies and extracurricular activities.

Addressing the gathering, he announced that a dome would be constructed at the school and assured priority for future educational infrastructure.

He also urged citizens to plant a sapling under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign and planted a tree on the school premises to promote environmental conservation.