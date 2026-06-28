Indore Groom Wades Through Knee-Deep Water As Rain Exposes City's Drainage Failures | x

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall exposed poor drainage and monsoon preparedness as a groom and his wedding procession were forced to wade through knee-deep water to reach the venue in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

According to reports, heavy rainfall in Indore caused such severe waterlogging that even walking became difficult. Amidst this, a groom and his wedding party had to traverse the inundated, murky streets to reach the venue.

As the guests stepped into the water, clutching their expensive 'sherwanis', lavish 'lehengas', and decked-up footwear, the celebratory atmosphere was instantly marred by administrative failure.

This situation is particularly concerning given that Indore has consistently been adjudged the country's cleanest city for several years.

The fact that main roads became submerged during the very first spell of heavy rain raises serious questions about local drainage management.

If you are planning a wedding or a major family event during this monsoon season, keep the following points in mind to ensure your celebrations aren't dampened.

Choose the right venue

Always opt for waterproof tents or fully covered banquet halls. Open-garden venues can become a major headache during the monsoon.

Map out alternative routes

Identify at least two alternative routes for the wedding procession and guests in advance—routes where the likelihood of waterlogging is minimal.

Contact local authorities

If your area is prone to waterlogging, inform the municipal corporation or the local ward commissioner about the event and request that the drainage system be cleared beforehand.

Keep a safe distance from electrical equipment

Stay away from exposed electrical wires or transformers along the route of the *pandal* or wedding procession. The risk of electric shock is highest when there is waterlogging.